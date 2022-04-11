Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What really happened on JNU campus on Ram Navami?

    Jawaharlal Nehru University campus once again turned into a warzone on Sunday evening with two students groups clashing on the occasion of Ram Navami.

    What triggered clashes JNU campus Ram Navami celebration
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    At least 16 students from both sides were injured in stone-pelting incidents. The student groups, which are backed by the right and left-wing, have traded charges against each other. The left-wing has alleged that the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad cadres harassed the mess secretary and stopped the staff from serving non-vegetarian foods in the hostel. However, the ABVP refuted the allegation and stated that the 'Leftists' obstructed a Ram Navami programme in the University hostel. Let's examine these claims in-depth.

    Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad 

    In a statement, the ABVP alleged that the students' group supported by the left parties created a ruckus to stop the Ram Navami pooja celebrations in the campus. 

    It also added that the Muslim students were simultaneously celebrating Iftaar peacefully that the leftists do not digest this fact. "Neither in the country nor in the campus."

    ABVP stands firmly with the unity of the student community. We will ensure that any evil effort to dismantle this unity gets exposed. The Left organisations are trying to drag ABVP into these issues, which is only their propaganda to gain media attention, it said.

    'ABVP confirms that this event was organised by hostel residents only. This act of politicising a religious celebration by the left, is a shameful act and ABVP condemns it from the core,' the right-wing student association added. 

    Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union (JNUSU)

    In a statement, the JNUSU said that the ABVP goons created a violent atmosphere in Kaveri Hostel due to their politics of hate and divisive agenda.

    The union also alleged that the mess committee was forced to change the dinner menu by the ABVP activists. 

    In its statement, the Union claimed that the menu had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. 'ABVP workers pressurised the mess employees not to cook non-vegetarian food.'

    It further stated that the student community will not bow down to their hate and divisive moves and will continue to fight against such incidents. 

    All India Students Association

    N Sai Balaji, president of the All India Students Association, said that they received information at around 4-5 pm that some ABVP students threatened the mess manager to stop cooking non-veg meals, and shooed away the chicken vendor and attacked mess committee members.

    "We immediately reached and wrote to the Dean and warden that such things shouldn't happen. Around 7:30-7:45 pm, we were told some ABVP goons are beating some JNU students," he claimed.

    "We saw ABVP members pelting stones from outside Kaveri hostel gate, hitting with tube lights, branches, rocks. They misbehaved, and sexually and physically harassed women. We don't have problems with someone's prayers. SHO stood there, did nothing," he added.

    Delhi Police

    As per a Delhi Police official, about 16 students from both sides sustained injuries. 

    A case was registered based on a complaint filed by JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA members early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students.

    The FIR has been registered under 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. 

    Delhi Southwest DCP Manoj C had earlier said that appropriate action will be initiated on the receipt of a complaint.  

    Last major incident of violence in JNU

    On January 5, 2020, major violence erupted on the campus after over 100 masked persons had gone on a rampage with sticks and rods inside the university for around four hours.

    In the attack, over 35 students and staff, including then JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured. No arrest has been made so far even after the registration of an FIR.

    Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
