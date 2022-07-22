Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Karnataka government providing in mid-day meal? Here's what we know

    The initiative, which aims to alleviate malnutrition among schoolchildren in grades one through eight, will begin as soon as feasible, according to Education Minister BC Nagesh. "These are the greatest protein-rich options for kids. The School Development Management Committees will purchase eggs and other products (SDMC). The eggs will be cooked on school grounds alongside noon meals," he explained.

    The Karnataka government has decided to include boiled eggs, bananas, and groundnut cakes in the noon meal for schoolchildren. Under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme, kids from Class 1 to 8 across the state would receive these additional things for 46 days per academic year.

    Nagesh also stated that no kid will be compelled to ingest eggs, and vegetarian pupils will have the option of eating groundnut cakes or bananas.

    He also stated that kids in rural regions had greater dietary needs. He also stated that there is a greater demand for instructors in rural towns and villages currently, as more than 40,000 Bengaluru students relocated to smaller cities and towns during the epidemic.

    Also Read | Mid-day meal scheme now ‘PM Poshan’, to cover pre-primary students

    Through the Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department and district administration, the state government executed the pilot programme in aspirational (most backward) districts. 

    Since the initiative proved successful, Commissioner of Public Instruction Dr. R. Vishal submitted a proposal to the government to distribute special diet food along with a noon meal to school pupils for 100 days. However, the government had approved special diet food as well as noon meals for 46 days.

    The plan to serve cooked eggs to kids sparked outrage, with many claiming that egg distribution in schools amounts to discrimination. Religious leaders and activists urged that the government give eggs at home. However, another portion fiercely opposed it.

    Also Read | FAQ: All about Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

