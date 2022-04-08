FAQ: All about Centre's fortified rice supply announcement

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on August 15, 2021, that the rice distributed under various schemes would be fortified by 2024.

Union Cabinet has approved the distribution of fortified rice through the Targeted Public Distribution System and other government schemes, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed on Friday.

Some 88.65 LMT of fortified rice has already been procured for supply and distribution by the Food Corporation of India and state agencies

How does this help?

The idea is to ensure nutrition for every poor citizen of the country so that malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in women, children, and lactating mothers can be overcome.

How will the fortification be done?

The rice fortification process will be made cost-effective as it will be done in rice mills.

Who gets the fortified rice first?

In the first phase, under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman and Integrated Child Development Services schemes, fortified rice will now be supplied for mid-day meals in all Anganwadis and schools. In phase two, the Targeted Public Distribution System and other welfare schemes in all aspirational and high-burden districts on stunting will be covered by March 2023. The third phase aims to cover all districts of the country by March 2024.

What will be the cost involved?

The cost of rice fortification, which will be borne by the Centre, will be Rs 2,700 crore. The cost will be provided by the Centre till its full implementation up to June 2024 as part of the food subsidy.

Which states already provide fortified rice?

Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have successfully distributed fortified rice in their identified districts (one district per state) under the pilot scheme.