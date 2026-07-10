Offsite founder and CEO Jared Kleinert, in a LinkedIn post, strongly backed remote work, saying employee location and fixed schedules matter far less than delivering results.

Remote work continues to divide workplaces worldwide, but Offsite founder and CEO Jared Kleinert, in a viralLinkedIn post, strongly backed remote work, saying employee location and fixed schedules matter far less than delivering results. Kleinert argued that employees should have the freedom to work in a way that suits them best, whether they begin their day early in the morning, around noon or late at night.

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"Remote work is just a better way to work. As a CEO, I don't care about how my team works, or from where they work," said Kleinert adding, "Or if they start at 7am, 9am, or noon - If they take 15 min breaks multiple times, or 1 big lunch break - If they schedule work around their hobbies, workouts, or family time."

Instead of tracking attendance or monitoring work hours, Kleinert said his focus remains on achieving business goals and ensuring customer satisfaction. He stressed that a shared mission and strong outcomes are far more important than where or how employees choose to work.

"Ultimately, leadership isn't about an office, or managing time sheets. It's about creating an environment in which people do the best work possible, care deeply about your mission/vision, and take care of your customers."

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users applauding Kleinert's leadership philosophy and arguing that remote work enables companies to tap into a wider and more diverse talent pool.

"Couldn't agree more. The problem is that many organisations still confuse presence with productivity," said one user while another added, “I agree with this. Remote work isn't just about where we work; it's about creating an environment where people can do their best work.”

A third commented, “One thing I've learned is that remote teams don't need more management, they need better leadership. The managers who thrive are the ones who create alignment and autonomy at the same time.”