A viral Reddit post showcasing a messy Mumbai Westside store during a sale ignited an online discussion about civic duty. Photos depicted scattered clothes and inconsiderate shoppers, leading to a broader conversation on public etiquette.

A Reddit post that included images of tumultuous events at a Mumbai Westside store on the first day of a sale went viral and managed to start an online discussion on civic duty. The store floor is littered with piles of clothing and other objects in the photos. Shared on the subreddit r/Mumbai, the post was titled, “People really have no civic sense in India.” The Kala Ghoda store appears to be in disarray as a result of clothing and other items being thrown around in the widely shared photos.

Take A Look At Reddit Post

“First day of the Westside sale, and the store was a complete disaster,” the user wrote, adding, “People were throwing clothes everywhere, stepping on them instead of picking them up.” The narrative also recounted how a group of ladies sat in the middle of the store with their children, obstructing the walkways.

“The absolute height was when a group of aunties settled on the floor with their kids, like it was a picnic, blocking entire aisles. Meanwhile, the poor staff were visibly exhausted, constantly cleaning up after these selfish, inconsiderate people,” the user added.

The story concluded with a critical question: "Why is it so hard for us to shop like civilised humans instead of turning every sale into a kachra kundi?"

Netizens React To The Incident

The question left the comments section in splits. The post has sparked a wider debate about basic courtesy in public spaces and the need for better civic awareness while shopping.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A user said, “This concludes that civic sense has nothing to do with socioeconomic status. It's just the sheer entitlement.” A user summed it up as, “Monkey see, monkey do.”