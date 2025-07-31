A Reddit post about a man winning a divorce battle without paying alimony has gone viral, sparking discussions about the celebration of "zero maintenance." The man represented himself in court.

A Reddit user’s post about their friend winning a divorce battle without paying a penny in alimony has sparked debate online, with several users praising his legal fight and others questioning the celebration of "zero maintenance". A user described how their friend managed a contentious divorce by defending himself in court in a widely circulated post on Reddit's "r/IndiaFlex." The user also celebrated the victory with a cake that said, "Happily Divorced With 0 Alimony Maintenance."

A Look At The Reddit Post

The Reddit user said that his friend's wife filed three complaints against him: Section 498A (dowry harassment), Domestic Violence, and CrPC 125 (maintenance). "He didn't employ an attorney. He represented himself and had both the DV and maintenance dismissed. "No maintenance was granted," the message stated.

The user then explained how settlement demands decreased over time. "Her first demand was Rs 70 lakhs. Within a year, that figure had dropped to Rs 35 lakh. He smiled during mediation, and she reduced the amount to Rs 30 lakh. He refused to budge and countered with Rs 1 lakh," they added.

Eventually, the guy and his estranged wife agreed to a mutual agreement divorce with no alimony. "He rejected every draft MoU her side proposed, wrote his own, filed the MCD petition, and got divorced on his own terms," said a Reddit user.

The post also mentioned that the man later threw a grand party to celebrate the win. “It’s a personal flex to know someone who took on a biased system and came out winning,” the user wrote.

Netizens React to Post

The post received a lot of comments from Reddit users. While some users criticised the tone, others praised the man's tenacity.

"I hope I get the same result," a user who is going through a divorce commented. Congratulations to him. "It's crazy how zero maintenance is seen as a point of celebration," another person said.

Cynical perspectives on the justice system were also present. One user stated, "I've heard solicitors collaborate with judges to profit from divorces, splitting cuts from alimony."

Many people used the post as a forum to connect and vent, sharing their personal stories of fabricated accusations and drawn-out court processes.