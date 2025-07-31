The rising cost of school education in India is causing concern among parents. A Hyderabad school's nursery admission fee of Rs 2.51 lakh has sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the lack of regulation in private school pricing.

Today's families in India are getting increasingly concerned about the fast rising expense of schooling. School expenses are becoming a bigger hardship for parents, often even before the kid is born. The absence of regulation around private school price structures is even more concerning, as it leaves many middle-class families feeling powerless.

A well-known private school in Hyderabad recently had a pricing schedule that went viral on social media and sparked intense discussion. According to reports, the nursery entrance fee for the 2025–2026 school year is Rs 2.51 lakh.

The post was uploaded by social media user Anuradha Tiwari, who wrote: "Now you have to spend Rs 21,000 each month to study the ABCs. What exactly are these schools teaching to justify such an outrageously high fee?"

Scroll to load tweet…

Netizens React To The Viral Post

Her tweet sparked a widespread internet debate. Some netizens have expressed frustration over the high fees, questioning the logic behind such charges for early education. Meanwhile, some suggested simply avoiding such institutions.

Some users were outraged, calling it "the commercialisation of education," while others referred to it as a system "designed only for the wealthy."

One person asked, "Is this a school or a five-star hotel? A middle-class child will now be denied an education." "This entire process has become a sort of scam. Certain things need to be regulated effectively," another said.

However, several supported the school by highlighting the better facilities, skilled faculty, and infrastructure that private colleges provide. One user even contrasted the costs with those of Bengaluru institutions, where yearly tuition for classes 11 and 12 may range from Rs 27 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, while nursery fees can start at Rs 10 lakh.