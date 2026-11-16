A shocking murder in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has come to light after a man allegedly killed his elder brother over an eight-bigha land dispute, burnt his body using petrol and filed a missing complaint to mislead the police

A disturbing case of alleged fratricide has emerged from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, where a man reportedly murdered his 55-year-old elder brother over a dispute involving agricultural land.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Narendra, wanted his elder brother Harendra's eight bighas of farmland transferred in his name. Investigators suspect that the dispute over ownership of the property prompted Narendra to plan the murder.

Police said Narendra allegedly conspired with three other people to execute the crime and subsequently destroy evidence. The incident has raised concerns over how a family property dispute allegedly escalated into a murder.

Victim Allegedly Strangled Inside Car, Body Burnt With Petrol

According to investigators, the alleged murder took place on September 17, 2026. Harendra was reportedly strangled with his own scarf inside his car near Raj Palace on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

After the murder, the accused allegedly took his body to a cremation ground in the Ramala area during the night. They reportedly poured petrol over the body and set it on fire in an attempt to eliminate evidence of the crime.

The accused allegedly attempted to conceal the incident by disposing of the remains. Police have also recovered Harendra's car and documents connected to the case as part of the investigation.

Accused Brother Filed Missing Complaint, Two Arrested

Interestingly, the case came to light after Narendra himself approached the police and filed a missing-person complaint on September 21, claiming that Harendra had been missing since September 17.

During the investigation, police began examining the circumstances surrounding Harendra's disappearance and the alleged property dispute. The investigation eventually pointed towards Narendra's suspected involvement in the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan confirmed that Narendra and another accused, Raj Ujjwal, were arrested on Sunday. Both were subsequently produced before a court.

Police are continuing their investigation using electronic surveillance, forensic evidence and intelligence inputs. Authorities are also working to trace the remaining three suspects and establish their alleged roles in the murder.