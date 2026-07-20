The West Bengal government is launching a new app to make booking an ambulance as easy as booking a cab. Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee said users will be able to see the ambulance's location and the fare before confirming the ride. This move is part of a bigger plan to upgrade the state's health infrastructure to a world-class level.

In a major move for patient welfare, the BJP government has announced a special initiative. Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee just made a big announcement: ambulances will soon be available on an app, and you'll be able to see the fare before you book. It's a new plan by the state government.

Just like you book a cab, you'll now be able to see how many ambulances are free in your area and what they charge. Booking an ambulance is set to become that simple.

On Monday, during the first day of the Monsoon session, the government announced a bunch of new plans to give the state's health services and medical infrastructure a complete makeover. This ambulance app was a key part of that announcement. Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee also spoke about a plan to spend crores of rupees to turn the state into a world-class medical tourism destination.

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Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee explained, "There will be a three-tier ambulance system: a normal one, a medium one, and one with an ICU." He added that using technology smartly can make life much easier. These ambulances will have GPS trackers, so there's no need to worry about safety. The patient will be in direct contact with the ambulance, and the government will monitor the whole process. This means there will be no scope for middlemen.

So, when will this service actually start? According to reports, it should be up and running within the next six months. This new ambulance app is just one of the many steps the state government is taking to improve the healthcare sector. The Health Minister mentioned that after the budget is presented, it will take about six months to create the basic framework and bring the entire concept to life.

Basically, the ambulance app is being designed just like Ola and Uber. When you open the app, you'll be able to see how many ambulances are available nearby. You'll also know the fare in advance. All in all, it's a fresh initiative from the government to improve medical services with this new app.

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