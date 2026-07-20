National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on August 1 in Pune. The award recognises his pivotal role in strengthening India's national security architecture and his decades-long service.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will be conferred with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award this year in recognition of his contribution to India's national security, the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust announced on Monday.

Award Ceremony Details

The award will be presented on August 1, marking the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, during a ceremony at the Kataria High School Ground in Mukundnagar, Pune. The announcement was made by Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust President Rohit Tilak during a press conference. According to the Trust, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will attend the ceremony as chief guests. The award will be presented by Rohit Tilak in the presence of the dignitaries.

Recognition for Strengthening National Security

Speaking at the press conference, Tilak said, "Doval has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's national security architecture through his contribution to counter-terrorism operations, strategic intelligence, border security and defence policy."

The Trust said, "Doval has been associated with several key national security operations, including Operation Sindoor, Operation Hot Pursuit, the Balakot Air Strike and diplomatic efforts during the Doklam standoff. It added that his decades-long service in intelligence and national security made him a deserving recipient of the honour."

The Trust also highlighted Doval's role in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram and Punjab, intelligence assignments in Jammu and Kashmir, Operation Black Thunder, diplomatic negotiations following the Doklam standoff, and India's response after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, including the Balakot Air Strike.

A Distinguished Career

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Doval joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1972 and later served as its Director before retiring in 2005. He has been serving as India's National Security Advisor since 2014 and is the country's longest-serving NSA.

About the Lokmanya Tilak National Award

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award carries a memento, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Instituted in 1983, the award honours individuals for exceptional contributions to the nation. Previous recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Bajaj, N.R. Narayana Murthy, K Sivan, Baba Kalyani, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Sudha Murty, among others.

Tilak's Enduring Principles

Tilak also said Lokmanya Tilak's four guiding principles Swarajya, Swadeshi, National Education and Boycott continue to remain relevant in contemporary India. (ANI)