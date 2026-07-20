Assam's flood situation has worsened, affecting nearly 3.63 lakh people in 16 districts. Five more deaths were reported, including two children. Major rivers like the Brahmaputra are flowing above danger levels and extensive rescue operations are on.

The flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating as nearly 3.63 lakh people of 16 districts have been affected by the deluge and in the last 24 hours, five more people, including three males and two children, lost their lives in floods in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report on Monday.

Casualties and Affected Regions

Four people, including two children, died in floods in Jorhat district and one died in Karbi Anglong district. "Two people, including a child (one each in Charaideo and Karbi Anglong district), are still missing after drowning in flood waters. A total of 362933 people of 16 districts - Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Udalguri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Sivasagar, have been affected in the current wave of flood," the ASDMA flood report stated.

District-wise Breakdown

794 villages under 45 revenue circles are still under water, and the flood waters submerged 19099.5944 hectares of crop area. According to the ASDMA flood report, 157727 people have been affected alone in Sivasagar district, followed by 104415 people in Charaideo district, 50987 people in Jorhat district, 21700 people in Dhemaji district, 10833 people in Dibrugarh district, 5546 people in Karbi Anglong district, 4955 people in Tinsukia district, and 4445 people in Golaghat district.

Rivers Cross Danger Levels

Following incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, the water levels of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have been increasing. The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while river Burhidihing is flowing above the danger level mark at Chenimari (Khowang), river Disang at Nanglamuraghat, and river Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh. The water level of river Dikhou at Sivasagar has crossed the Highest Water Level mark.

Rescue and Relief Efforts Underway

The district administration set up 101 relief camps and relief distribution centres in the flood-affected areas, and nearly 45,000 flood-affected people have taken shelter in the relief camps and distribution centres.

The ASDMA flood report also stated that nearly 3.89 lakh animals were also affected in the current wave of deluge.

Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Para Military Forces, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Civil Defence teams are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and on Monday evacuated nearly 7000 people. The flood waters damaged 29 roads and breached six embankments in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, following the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several Assam Cabinet Ministers on Monday reached the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation. (ANI)