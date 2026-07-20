Mamata Banerjee condemned police action on students protesting in Delhi, questioning the Centre's democratic values. Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the govt. The protest was by the CJP over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday strongly condemned the alleged police action against protesting youth and students in Delhi, questioning the democratic credentials of the central government.

In a post on X, the former West Bengal CM slammed the use of force on the demonstrators and stated that accountability from the dispensation is non-negotiable. I strongly condemn the police brutality unleashed on our youth and students in Delhi today. What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue? The Nation belongs to its students, its… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2026 "I strongly condemn the police brutality unleashed on our youth and students in Delhi today. What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?" Banerjee asked.

Emphasising that dissent is an integral part of a democratic setup, she added that the country belongs to its citizens and that heavy-handed police tactics cannot substitute for actual governance. "The Nation belongs to its students, its farmers, its women, its workers and to every citizen. Dissent is not a crime. Brutality is not governance," the TMC chief wrote.

Expressing her absolute solidarity with the student community, Banerjee lauded the demonstrators for standing their ground despite facing police action. "I stand firmly with my young brothers and sisters. Accountability is non-negotiable. Salute to each one of them for their courage, resilience and indomitable spirit. They have shown the nation what fearlessness is," she said.

Delhi Police, CJP Clarify on Protest, Detention Claims

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel were injured while dispersing protesters near Parliament Street as members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) attempted to march towards Parliament to protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. A Delhi Police Sub Inspector said, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)."

Delhi Police dismissed claims by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that its founder Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, calling the allegations "entirely false" and stating that he was "available on stage."

In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Police wrote, "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage."

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also said Abhijeet Dipke was neither detained nor arrested, hours after alleging that he had been picked up by Delhi Police during the party's protest.

Kharge Condemns Lathi-Charge, Questions PM Modi

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a sharp attack against the Union government, condemning the reported lathi-charge on students as a direct assault on democratic values. Expressing his strong disapproval of the government's actions, Kharge remarked, "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power."

"We have also raised the issue of theft of donations (at Ayodhya Ram Temple). Modi sahib should take responsibility because he is the one who created the Trust," he added.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader also demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding allegations of financial irregularities surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Ends Hunger Strike

Today, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention. (ANI)