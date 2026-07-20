Congress's Jothimani highlights Rahul Gandhi's meetings with students over paper leaks. The INDIA bloc is protesting in Parliament, while JP Nadda met a CJP delegation which demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

INDIA bloc protests NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament

Highlighting the opposition's efforts to highlight the concerns of students over paper leaks, Congress leader Jothimani on Monday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi is actively "meeting students across the country" and taking up their grievances. She said INDIA bloc parties are raising issues of students in Parliament. She also referred to the protest by activist Sonam Wangchuk. "The Congress Party and other INDIA alliance partners are vehemently protesting inside the Parliament. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is taking up these issues and is meeting students across the country. Sonam Wangchuk and others are staging a peaceful protest. They are fighting for the cause--we are all fighting for the cause," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the police action against protestors over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and accused the Centre of being unwilling to discuss issues related to the education policy in Parliament. "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They are our children," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

JP Nadda meets protesting delegation

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government.He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government. He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

"There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

CJP places three demands

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das later said they placed three demands before Nadda, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives". Das and CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka met the Union Health Minister.He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately"Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.

Das also made a post about the demands in a post on X . He said they were at Nadda's residence for about four hours."The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said."The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" Das said. (ANI)

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