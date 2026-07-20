Puri Police has implemented comprehensive security for Rath Yatra 2026, deploying 24 Anti-Sabotage Teams and 16 Bomb Squads to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees. A multi-layered security framework is in place across the city.

In view of Rath Yatra 2026, Puri Police has put in place comprehensive security arrangements, giving the highest priority to the safety and security of the lakhs of devotees, tourists, and visitors arriving in the holy city of Puri.

Extensive Security Deployment

As part of these arrangements, 24 Anti-Sabotage Checking (AS) Teams and 16 Bomb Squads have been deployed across Puri city and are working round the clock with utmost vigilance.

As per the release, the 24 Anti-Sabotage Checking Teams are conducting regular security checks along the Rath Yatra route, Bada Danda, Shree Gundicha Temple, Shree Jagannath Temple, the Gundicha Temple premises, bus stands, railway station, parking areas, pilgrim accommodation centres, VIP routes, and other sensitive locations. Using advanced equipment, these teams are carrying out systematic sanitisation and inspection of all designated areas to detect any suspicious objects or hazardous materials in advance.

Similarly, the 16 bomb squads have been strategically deployed at key and densely crowded locations across the city and remain fully prepared to respond to any security threat. The squads are specially trained to inspect suspicious objects, detect explosive materials, and, whenever required, safely neutralise potential threats.

Multi-Layered Surveillance in Place

In addition, Puri Police has established a robust multi-layered security framework through CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, continuous observation from the Control Room, Quick Response Teams, comprehensive traffic management, and close coordination with various security agencies to ensure a safe and secure Rath Yatra 2026.

Puri Police Urges Public Cooperation

Puri Police appeals to all devotees to remain vigilant and immediately inform the nearest police personnel or the Control Room if they notice any suspicious person or unattended object. Devotees are also requested to cooperate with the security checks and follow the instructions of the police to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful Rath Yatra for everyone.

About the Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra remains one of India's largest religious congregations, symbolising faith, devotion and inclusivity as millions of devotees gather to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in a centuries-old tradition celebrated across India and beyond. (ANI)