West Bengal Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar said the state government will soon announce a new industrial policy to attract industries. He added that the UCC will be implemented in all BJP-ruled states and PWD road works will begin post-monsoon.

New Industrial Policy for 'Sonar Bangla'

West Bengal Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar on Sunday said the state government would soon announce a new industrial policy, adding that industries from across the country were coming to the state and the government was working to revive industrial growth. Speaking to ANI on the proposed single-window clearance system, Poddar said the policy would outline incentives for industries.

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"An industrial policy detailing the incentives we plan to offer will be announced in the coming days. Industries from across India, not just Bengal, are coming here to commence operations. By leveraging Bengal's infrastructure, talent, youth and mineral resources, we will work diligently to restore the state to the status of 'Sonar Bangla'," he said.

Stance on Uniform Civil Code

Addressing the bid to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, Poddar said the policy would be implemented in all BJP-ruled states. "This is our Chief Minister's directive, which some might view as discriminatory, and he will implement it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the UCC will be implemented in all BJP-ruled states across India. Ensuring uniformity for everyone is essential. The previous Congress government changed everything. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar granted equal rights to everyone. Stripping us of everything was an oppressive move by the Congress," he said.

The West Bengal government constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code. The state government plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming Assembly session.

Post-Monsoon Infrastructure Push

On infrastructure development, the minister said Public Works Department (PWD) road construction projects would begin after the monsoon. "PWD works, specifically road construction, will commence after October 20, as roads cannot be built during the monsoon season. In the meantime, we are finalising tenders and preparations to launch work on a war footing after October 20. Within three months, the impact of the PWD's efforts will be visible, and the state's landscape will be transformed," he said. (ANI)