Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the Seva Setu programme in Kutch, aiming to deliver over 56 government services directly to citizens. He interacted with beneficiaries and distributed aid, emphasizing the government's goal of reaching the last person.

As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the Gandhidham Municipality organised the first Seva Setu programme of a 12-phase initiative in Kutch district. The objective was to ensure that the benefits of the state government’s welfare schemes reach the last person in society with ease, and that citizens’ issues are resolved on the spot.

CM Engages with Beneficiaries

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the occasion and engaged directly with the people. During the Seva Setu programme under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the Chief Minister visited stalls set up by various departments and personally interacted with beneficiaries to understand how they were receiving the benefits of government schemes, said a release. On this occasion, he distributed sanction orders and approval letters under schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi Yojana, Free Ship Card, and Ayushman Bharat. He also extended equipment assistance to differently abled persons through the initiative of Shri Ram Krishna Seva Trust.

'Government at People's Doorstep'

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister stated, “The government is working with the mantra of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor. Through programmes like Seva Setu, the government itself reaches the people’s doorstep to resolve their issues. Our resolve is that the last person in society must benefit from government schemes, and no citizen should remain deprived of public services. Seva Setu is a significant step in this direction, where all types of government services are made available at one place.”

Over 56 Services Under One Roof

At the Seva Setu programme, more than 56 services, including income certificates, caste certificates, Aadhaar card corrections, ration cards, Ayushman cards, widow assistance, and old age support, were provided at a single venue. A large number of citizens availed themselves of these services and expressed satisfaction at having their issues resolved immediately.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment Kantilal Amrutia; Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikam Chhanga, along with officials of the district administration and a large gathering of citizens. (ANI)