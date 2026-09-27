Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a state-of-the-art Automated Testing Station in Burari with an annual capacity of one lakh vehicles. The facility is a step towards making vehicle fitness testing modern, transparent, and technology-driven.

As part of the Seva Sankalp campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Burari. The facility is an important step towards making Delhi’s vehicle fitness testing system modern, transparent and technology-driven.

State-of-the-Art Facility in Burari

The five-lane Automated Testing Station in Burari has the capacity to conduct fitness tests for one lakh vehicles every year. The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for Delhi that one of the country’s largest Automated Testing Stations had been established in the capital.

The Burari ATS will be able to test 40,000 heavy motor vehicles and 60,000 light motor vehicles annually. The five-lane facility is an important step towards making vehicle fitness testing scientific, transparent and technology-driven. Fitness tests will be carried out through a fully automated process, covering parameters such as braking efficiency, suspension performance, headlight condition, side-slip, emission levels and the underside of vehicles. Earlier, on September 3, an Automated Testing Station with an annual capacity to test around 72,000 vehicles was inaugurated at Tehkhand.

A Year-Round Effort Against Pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Temporary measures taken only during winter would not be enough to address Delhi’s pollution problem. The government has taken pollution control up as a continuous, year-round process and is working simultaneously across areas including transport, expansion of green cover, electric mobility, waste management and technology-based monitoring."

Pollution does not remain confined to any one boundary, and Delhi-NCR’s air quality is affected by several areas, but it is the government’s responsibility to take the necessary concrete steps to reduce pollution in Delhi. Vehicle fitness testing is being modernised as part of this approach.

The Chief Minister said the system of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in Delhi would also be made more effective and reliable. The enforcement system related to valid Pollution Under Control certificates will be implemented in Delhi from October 1. At the same time, work will also be undertaken to strengthen the monitoring and functioning of PUC centres through technology. She said the government’s objective was not merely to discuss the problem of pollution but to take concrete, long-term and effective steps to control it. The government’s effort is to ensure that the transport system is clean, safe and technology-enabled. Strengthening vehicle fitness testing is an important part of this effort, as ensuring that vehicles on the road meet prescribed fitness and emission standards is essential for clean air and a safe transport system.

Delhi's Automated Testing Capacity Crosses 2.5 Lakh

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the launch of the Automated Testing Station (ATS) in Burari was an important step towards making Delhi’s vehicle fitness testing system modern and transparent. He said that with ATS facilities now operational in Nand Nagri, Tehkhand and Burari, Delhi’s total automated vehicle testing capacity has increased to more than 2.5 lakh vehicles annually. This will provide commercial vehicle owners with access to modern fitness testing facilities closer to their homes.

The Burari ATS was completed in a record one year and, with an annual capacity of around one lakh vehicles, is among the higher-capacity Automated Testing Centres in the country. He said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is continuously working to build a safe, transparent and technology-driven transport system. (ANI)