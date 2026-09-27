Union Minister Amit Shah launched the 'She-Mart' initiative in Kollam, Kerala, to empower women through cooperatives. The plan includes a 300-outlet network in South India, plus schemes for affordable food items and scholarships for farmers' daughters.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', and as an important step towards strengthening the rural economy through cooperation and giving fresh impetus to women-led development, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today launched various initiatives related to women's empowerment and cooperation in Keralam's Kollam.

'She-Mart' to Boost Women-Led Development

"Various initiatives by the NCCF were launched in Kollam, Kerala, aimed at women's empowerment through cooperative movements. The 'She-Mart' initiative, inaugurated today, will expand into a network of 300 outlets across the states of Keralam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, serving as a strong bridge between women entrepreneurs and the market. It will pave the way for more women to enter the fields of trade and commerce and help realize Modiji's vision of 'women-led development," Shah said in a post on X.

Affordable Essentials and Farmer Support

"Additionally, a scheme was launched to make onions, atta, and rice available at affordable rates through NCCF and NAFED mobile vans. Scholarship cheques for the daughters of farmers were also distributed at the event under the 'NAFED Kalyan Scholarship Scheme," he further said.

Call for Collaboration with Kerala

Addressing the event, he said, "Keralam is a very old state with strong cooperative infrastructure. More than 23,000 cooperatives are running very well here. I also invite the Cooperation Minister of Keralam to come to Delhi, and we will be happy if Keralam takes maximum advantage of all the schemes of the Government of India. We can also provide you special help and guidance in the field of dairy, seed, and organic agriculture. Women empowerment through cooperatives is the basic objective of the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

'SHE-Mart' Mission Details

Shah launched the "SHE Mart" initiative in the state, a scheme announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2026-27 Union Budget under the SHE Mart Mission, aimed at changing the lives of rural women from credit seekers to enterprise owners.

"The 'SHE-Mart' initiative in the cooperative sector—announced by the Finance Minister in the budget—is being launched today in Keralam. Alongside this, the distribution of onions, 'Bharat Atta', and 'Bharat Rice' to the citizens of Kerala at affordable rates via NCCF and NAFED mobile vans has also commenced. Furthermore, scholarships have been awarded to daughters of two farming families under the NAFED Welfare Scholarship Scheme," he said.