Amit Shah's Role in Strengthening BJP in Bengal

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday said the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections will be crucial, asserting that people in the state are ready for change. He credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for strengthening the party's base in the state and boosting the morale of workers through his frequent visits and leadership.

Speaking on Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, Ghosh said the BJP has steadily strengthened its presence in the state due to the Home Minister's consistent engagement and leadership. He added that Shah has played a crucial role in motivating party workers during challenging times. "This time, the Bengal elections are very important. People here are ready for change. Because of Amit Shah, the BJP is standing firm in West Bengal. Whenever something happened, he came here, led people, and encouraged them. And now, as the elections are about to start, Amit Shah has again come here to try to boost the morale of party workers," Ghosh said.

Shah's Visit to Review Election Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal and during his stay in Kolkata, he is will hold meetings with the state BJP's core group leaders. According to a BJP source, the meetings will focus on reviewing the party's preparedness and strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Home Minister is expected to assess organisational strength, booth-level planning, and coordination among party leaders ahead of the crucial polls. The visit is seen as significant in view of the BJP's renewed focus on West Bengal, with the central leadership intensifying efforts to strengthen the party's electoral strategy in the state.

PM Modi to Visit Amid Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit West Bengal on December 20. During his visit, PM Modi will address a rally in Taherpur in Nadia district.

PM Modi's visit comes amid Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. The Election Commission has stated that the claims and objections window will remain open until 15 January 2026, urging voters to verify their details, as the SIR continues to be a key issue in Bengal's charged political landscape ahead of the next Assembly polls.