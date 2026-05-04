West Bengal may be heading for a major political change as the BJP takes a strong lead in Assembly elections. Industry groups have welcomed the trend, hoping for better infrastructure, investment, and business-friendly policies. While Mamata Banerjee faces a close fight in Bhabanipur, the broader results signal a shift in voter mood.

West Bengal is witnessing a major political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moves towards a decisive victory in the Assembly elections. In the 294-member House, the party has already won dozens of seats and is leading in many more, taking its total close to a clear majority mark.

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The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power since 2011, is trailing behind with far fewer wins and leads. This marks a dramatic change in the state’s political landscape, where the BJP had earlier been a smaller player.

Close contest in Bhabanipur

Even as the BJP gains ground across the state, the contest in Bhabanipur remains tight. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading by a narrow margin of around 3,800 votes against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after multiple rounds of counting.

This close fight shows that while the overall trend favours the BJP, some key seats are still highly competitive.

Industry welcomes possible political change

As the results unfolded, several industry bodies and trade groups quickly reacted. Many congratulated the BJP for its strong performance and expressed hope that a new government would focus on economic growth.

Business leaders said they expect more attention on industrial development, better infrastructure, and policies that make it easier to invest and do business in the state.

Focus on investment and infrastructure

Naresh Pachisia, president of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said the results could mark the beginning of a “new dawn” for West Bengal. He stressed the need for big investments and faster business growth.

According to him, improving roads, logistics, and industrial facilities will be key. He also highlighted the importance of strong cooperation between the state and central governments to push development projects.

He added that restoring investor confidence quickly would be very important if the state wants to regain its position as a major industrial hub.

Call for better governance and policies

Industry groups are also asking for transparent and stable governance. They believe clear rules and consistent policies will help attract both domestic and global investors.

The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it is looking forward to a business-friendly environment with strong policy support. It emphasised the need for ease of doing business, job creation, and long-term economic planning.

The chamber also suggested steps like modern infrastructure, better skill training for workers, and strong industrial and IT policies.

Textile sector seeks special support

The textile industry has also shared its expectations. Sudesh Agarwal, president of the West Bengal Hosiery Association, said the sector hopes for special support under central schemes.

He pointed out that better coordination between the Centre and the state would help in setting up modern textile parks and improving supply chains.

According to him, West Bengal has the potential to become a strong textile hub, especially at a time when global supply chains are changing.

Why this election is important

The BJP’s rise in West Bengal is significant for several reasons. For years, the state’s politics was dominated first by the Left parties and later by the TMC. The BJP’s strong performance shows that voters are open to change.

The party has also improved its position compared to the last election, where it had won far fewer seats. This time, it ran an aggressive campaign and focused on multiple local and national issues.

Congress and smaller parties struggle

While the BJP gains and the TMC tries to hold ground, other parties have struggled. The Congress is expected to win only a couple of seats, continuing its weak performance in the state.

Some smaller parties have managed to win or lead in a few constituencies, but they are unlikely to play a major role in the overall outcome.

The final results are still being confirmed, but the trends are clear. If the BJP secures a full majority, it will form the government and begin work on its promises.

For industry and business groups, the focus will quickly shift from election results to policy actions. They will be watching closely to see how fast the new government moves on reforms, infrastructure projects, and investment plans.

A turning point for West Bengal

This election could mark a turning point for West Bengal. A change in government may bring a new approach to economic development and governance.

At the same time, expectations are high. Delivering on promises related to jobs, industry, and growth will be the real challenge in the months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies)