    West Bengal municipal election results live: TMC ahead in Nadia district

    After the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the political map of the district has changed drastically. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nadia, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
    Nadia has always been one of the most politically-hot districts in West Bengal. And as soon as Nadia's name is mentioned, the name of Krishnanagar comes. Like the rest of the municipalities in the state, this municipality also witnessed voting last Sunday. 

    There are 10 municipalities in Nadia district. These include: 

    Birnagar Municipality
    Chakdaha Municipality
    Gayeshpur Municipality
    Haringhata Municipality
    Kalyani Municipality
    Krishnanagar Municipality
    Navadwip Municipality
    Ranaghat Municipality
    Shantipur Municipality
    Taherpur Notified Area Authority

    The total number of voters in the entire Nadia district is 4,26,063. The total number of wards in 10 municipalities is 198. This time there was a tight security cordon in the whole district during the voting phase.

    Krishnanagar Municipality

    The total number of voters in Krishnanagar municipality is 84,904. According to the Election Commission, Trinamool won 22 out of 24 wards in the 2013 Krishnanagar municipal elections. Independent candidates won two wards. After the last assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the political map of the district has changed drastically. 

    Krishnanagar is known as the headquarters town and municipality area of ​​Nadia district of Bengal. Krishnanagar's clay dolls and sculptures are among the best cottage industries in West Bengal. It is now known as the main trading centre of Nadia district. 

    According to the 2001 census, Krishnanagar has a population of 139,060. Males constitute 51 per cent of the population and females 49 per cent. The literacy rate here is 69 per cent. Male literacy is 63 per cent, and female literacy is 75 per cent. Krishnanagar has an average literacy rate of 88 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 59.5 per cent. It remains to be seen who will take over this politically-conscious municipality. 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
