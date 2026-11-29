Devotees are permitted to light Karthigai Deepam lamps near Madurai's Uchipillaiyar Temple through December 15. The arrangement follows ceremonial proceedings supervised by court-appointed Receivers at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Devotees will be allowed to light Karthigai Deepam lamps near the Uchipillaiyar Temple from November 29 to December 15, between 10 am and 4:30 pm, as per the arrangements approved by the Receivers overseeing the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple. According to an official release, the Receivers include former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice S Vaidyanathan, and former judge of the Madras High Court, Justice V Parthiban.

The decision comes a day after the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai at around 5 pm on Saturday. The lighting of the lamp was carried out under the direct supervision of the two retired judges appointed as Receivers to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India. Following the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, devotees turned emotional and celebrations broke out at Thiruparankundram Hill on Saturday. People burst firecrackers and celebrated the occasion after the Supreme Court's verdict paved the way for the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X, extending his greetings on the occasion. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the lighting of the Deepam, describing Lord Murugan as the bearer of the victorious spear who destroys evil forces. In a post on X, he said the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness and prayed for Lord Murugan's blessings of joy, well-being and prosperity for everyone. "Hail Lord Murugan, bearer of the victorious spear. Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness. May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity, destroy unrighteousness, and bestow wisdom," Shah said.

The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. (ANI)