Union Health Minister JP Nadda released a knowledge paper on AI in MedTech at India Medical Device 2026. The paper, developed by Praxis Global Alliance and FICCI, outlines five priorities to move AI solutions from pilots to large-scale adoption.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday released a knowledge paper on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical technology, highlighting five key priorities to accelerate responsible AI adoption in India's healthcare sector.

Titled 'AI in MedTech: Revolutionising Healthcare Through Artificial Intelligence', the paper was released at the 9th edition of India Medical Device 2026, organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with FICCI at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The knowledge paper, jointly developed by Praxis Global Alliance and FICCI, examines India's evolving AI-enabled MedTech landscape and outlines measures required to move AI solutions from successful pilots to large-scale clinical adoption.

The report identifies AI-enabled diagnostics as the first major large-scale application, saying the technology can help extend specialist expertise to primary and secondary healthcare, improve productivity and reduce inequalities in access to healthcare. It also highlights the need to address fragmented health data and limited evidence, establish predictable lifecycle-based regulation for adaptive AI, and develop supportive procurement and reimbursement mechanisms.

Navigating Challenges and Leveraging Foundations

According to the paper, India has already built important foundations for AI adoption through initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, IndiaAI Mission, SAHI, BODH and the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023. However, the report said AI adoption remains constrained by fragmented data, evolving regulations and limited reimbursement pathways, and called for coordinated action by the government, regulators, healthcare providers, industry, payers and academia.

India's Global Leadership Opportunity

The report also said India has an opportunity to leverage its software capabilities, digital public infrastructure, clinical diversity and growing MedTech manufacturing base to become a global leader in the responsible development, manufacturing and deployment of AI-enabled medical technologies. (ANI)