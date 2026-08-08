AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned reports that IIT Delhi students were instructed to bow before PM Modi, alleging it violated Article 28 and Article 51A of the Constitution, which protect secularism and promote scientific temper.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned reports that students were instructed to "bow" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to IIT Delhi, alleging that such instructions violated constitutional provisions for government educational institutions and scientific temper.

The controversy arose around preparations for a convocation ceremony where the Prime Minister conferred the most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to the meritorious students. Reports emerged that students were instructed to bow their heads while receiving medals from the Prime Minister and asked to stand during the Vedic chants.

"At Delhi IIT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by IIT Delhi to award degrees to the successful male and female students there. But I regret to say that media reports indicate that the students there were told how much they should bow their necks when they meet the Prime Minister, and at the same time, the media has also reported that everyone will have to stand when Vedic mantras are recited," Owaisi alleged.

Owaisi Alleges Constitutional Violations

Owaisi argued that the alleged instructions ran contrary to two constitutional provisions. "Look, the Constitution of India, Article 28, if you read it, clearly states that in government educational institutions, no religious instruction or religious things can be taught or performed there. So, for one, this was a violation of that," he said.

"Secondly, read Article 51A and (h) in the Constitution of India, which encourages all of us to develop a scientific temper, i.e., a scientific outlook. Saying there how much you should bow your neck before the Prime Minister, and that you must stand when Vedic mantras are recited, also violates that," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief sent a direct message to students across the country, framing dissent against government overreach as a matter of national interest. "I remind all these students of India, both male and female, that national interest also means standing up against any government whenever it takes a wrong step," he said.

PM Modi's Address to Students

PM Modi attended the 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi, where degrees were conferred on over 3,000 students, including 587 PhD scholars. The event marked Modi's first major public appearance in a program with young people following the recent Gen Z-led protests in the capital.

During his address at the ceremony, PM Modi asked them to "live this moment to the fullest." He suggested that they not forget the teachers and the campus life during their journey ahead.

PM Modi said, "Today, all of you and all the students are present in this program. But in some corner of the mind, something else might be going on. Every student will have their own picture of tomorrow in their mind. Many students might be waiting for their first salary, someone might be preparing for a new beginning in a new city, many companions might be dreaming of their new startup, someone might have set the goal of the next competitive exam. Everyone's path is different, everyone's dream is different. But even after all this, there is one feeling that will be the same in all of your minds."

(ANI)