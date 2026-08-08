The Indian Air Force Band will perform at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate Independence Day. The event also celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. A team of 32 Airmen and 8 Agniveervayu will perform patriotic numbers.

The Indian Air Force Band will perform at the Public Plaza, Param Yodha Sthal at National War Memorial in the national capital on Sunday evening to commemorate Independence Day.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "This spectacular display of musical patriotism aims to foster national pride through public engagement while celebrating 150 years of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'."

Event Details and Performers

A team of musicians comprising 32 Airmen and 8 Agniveervayu (including three women) shall be performing at the venue on August 9 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The musicians are set to take the stage with a performance that promises to be an unforgettable experience for the audience. With a repertoire of patriotic and soulful numbers, the IAF Band is set to raise the patriotic spirit with an energetic performance. The principal conductor of the event will be Master Warrant Officer A Srihari. He will be assisted by Junior Warrant Officer Moon Deka, Junior Warrant Officer Abhishek Paul, and Sergeant NT Singh. (ANI)