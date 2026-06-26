WB Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised the previous TMC govt's disaster management, highlighting a new 200-personnel NDRF force under CM Suvendu Adhikari. He also promised an investigation and punishment for the Taratala warehouse collapse.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday highlighted a significant shift in the state's disaster management capabilities, contrasting current initiatives with the practices of the previous administration (Trinamool Congress).

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WB Govt Slams Previous Administration on Disaster Management

Speaking on the state's preparedness, Minister Ghosh criticised the lack of local infrastructure for emergency response during the tenure of the previous government. "When the previous government was in power for 15 years, they didn't even form a single NDRF team," Ghosh stated. He noted that the state was previously dependent on external support, adding, "The teams used to come from Odisha--cyclones would hit every year, yet the roads would only get cleared when the teams arrived from Odisha."

Outlining the current administration's strategy, he announced proactive measures taken by the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, including the formation of a reserve force consisting of 200 personnel dedicated to NDRF operations. These specialised teams are slated for deployment in high-risk zones, specifically the Sundarbans, Kolkata, and various coastal areas. "We are making these preparations," Ghosh affirmed regarding the state's current readiness.

Accountability Vowed in Taratala Warehouse Collapse

In addition to disaster management, Minister Ghosh addressed the recent collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala on June 24. While the incident has drawn various political reactions, including remarks from TMC MLA Firhad Hakim, Ghosh maintained a focus on accountability over political discourse. "We have no interest in getting into a quarrel with TMC," Ghosh said.

Regarding the collapse, he emphasised a commitment to legal consequences, stating, "A major incident has occurred; whoever is responsible for it will be investigated and will face punishment." His remarks came after CM Adhikari told the Assembly on Thursday that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of former Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

Speaking to ANI, Hakim said, "The Mayor does not sign any building plan. Neither does the Mayor go into the details. No Mayor does this."

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "We fully support the Chief Minister's tough stand and statement. But if only four or five people are arrested, and all those in high positions are not arrested, then it won't work. The Chief Minister said that the building plan has the former Mayor's signature. Then arrest him. Don't just use such a document for political pressure."

The developments come in the wake of the tragic incident that has claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. A multi-storey under-construction godown shed collapsed near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies. (ANI)