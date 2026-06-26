GMR Airports has taken over operations of Nagpur Airport, planning a phased modernization to transform it into a major aviation and cargo hub. The vision includes serving up to 30 million passengers annually and bolstering regional connectivity.

GMR Airports Limited (GMR AERO) has further strengthened its leadership in India's aviation infrastructure sector with the addition of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, to its growing airport portfolio. The operational takeover on June 25, 2026, marks another significant milestone in GMR's journey of developing world-class airport infrastructure that enhances connectivity, drives economic growth and delivers exceptional passenger experiences.

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With Nagpur joining its network, GMR Airports now has India's most diversified airport portfolio, comprising marquee gateway airports and high-growth regional airports in India, along with international airports overseas. The addition reinforces GMR's proven expertise in transforming airports into engines of regional development and economic prosperity.

GMR's Expanding Aviation Footprint

GMR AERO now has nine airports under operations or under development. It operates seven airports in India and abroad, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa (Mopa), Nagpur, Bidar, Medan (Indonesia), and extends technical support for Mactan Cebu (Philippines) and is also developing two greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh) and in Crete (Greece).

Nagpur Airport's Modernisation and Expansion Plan

Strategically located at the geographical centre of India, Nagpur is uniquely positioned to emerge as a major aviation, logistics and cargo hub. Under the 30-year concession, GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited (GNIAL) will undertake a phased modernisation and expansion programme, including development of a modern integrated terminal, expansion of airside infrastructure, enhanced cargo facilities, digital technologies and sustainability-led initiatives. The long-term vision is to enhance the airport's capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers annually while creating a future-ready aviation ecosystem.

Government Backs Nagpur's Transformation

The development aligns closely with the Government of India's vision of strengthening regional connectivity and positioning Nagpur as a hub-and-spoke aviation network for Central India. According to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, Nagpur's central location offers a natural advantage to evolve into a key domestic and international transfer hub, improving connectivity across the country while supporting cargo movement, logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), trade and industrial growth.

GMR Leadership on Nagpur's Transformation

Commenting on the development, GBS Raju, Chairman, GMR Airports, said, "The handover of Nagpur Airport marks a significant milestone in its transformation into a world-class aviation hub. Guided by the expertise and strategic vision of GMR Airports Limited, the Nagpur Airport will undergo phased development to enhance its infrastructure and operational capacity. The first phase will focus on expanding the passenger terminal to accommodate three million travelers annually, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience."

"Future phases aim to elevate the airport's capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers annually, supported by comprehensive airside infrastructure upgrades, including a new Air Traffic Control tower. Additionally, the airport will feature a state-of-the-art cargo facility capable of handling 20,000 metric tons, positioning Nagpur as a critical logistics hub for Central India. These developments align with India's vision of strengthening regional connectivity and driving economic growth, while prioritizing sustainability and operational excellence," Raju said.

Socio-Economic Benefits and Regional Growth

The modernisation of Nagpur Airport is expected to unlock substantial socio-economic benefits by strengthening domestic and international connectivity, promoting tourism, attracting investments and generating large-scale direct and indirect employment. The airport is also expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the region's emergence as a multimodal logistics and industrial hub.

(ANI)