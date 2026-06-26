The DRI seized 2 kg of cocaine in Surat and a total of 26 kg nationwide over the last month, arresting 22 individuals. The operations targeted organised syndicates using various smuggling methods like ingestion and concealment in household items.

DRI Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

In continuation of its sustained efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle narcotics supply networks, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 2 kg of cocaine at Surat and arrested one person involved in its illicit trafficking under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

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According to an official release, besides this seizure, DRI has carried out a series of operations at various airports, railway stations, courier terminals, and highways in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, and has cumulatively seized approximately 26 kg of cocaine since last month.

During these operations, 22 persons, including 14 foreign nationals, were arrested. The contraband was trafficked through various modus operandi such as ingestion (swallowing drug-filled capsules or pellets for internal concealment within the body), concealment in household and edible items, soaking them in fabrics, concealment in baggage, etc.

Through coordinated operations, DRI has consistently targeted organised syndicates engaged in the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, contributing to the Government of India's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-free India).

International Day Against Drug Abuse

Every year, June 26 is observed as the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Established by the United Nations in 1987, this day is dedicated internationally to strengthening global action, raising awareness about the devastating impacts of substance abuse, and combating the illegal drug trade.

Amit Shah Calls for a 'Drug-Free India'

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked states to adopt a "detect, deduct and destroy" strategy against drug trafficking networks, calling for a ruthless crackdown on cartels and kingpins while advocating a compassionate approach towards victims of addiction.

Addressing the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah stressed that the next three years would be decisive in India's fight against narcotics and urged states to strengthen coordination, real-time intelligence sharing and enforcement against drug syndicates.

"Today, our country stands at such a delicate juncture in the battle against narcotics that the coming three years will determine whether addiction conquers us or we conquer addiction. For the future of our nation over the next 100 years, we must collectively fight this with unwavering resolve. For this, all governments must come together on a single platform. We must also include saints who guide the public, youth who shape the future, and the power of motherhood," Shah said. (ANI)