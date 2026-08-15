K Annamalai slammed state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's personal attack on CM M.K. Vijay's mother, calling it 'highly condemnable' and a violation of political decency, urging leaders to be responsible for their words.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday condemned state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's remarks targeting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister M.K. Vijay's mother, calling it "highly condemnable" and a violation of political decency.

Nagendran's remarks came after Vijay took a dig at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin following the party's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay appeared to refer to the whereabouts of Stalin's "father" after he lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency. In response, Nagendran made a personal reference to Vijay's mother and said the identity of the father could be known by "asking the mother at home". He further linked the remark to the functioning of the present government.

Annamalai Calls for Political Decency

In a post on X, Annamalai said political discourse in Tamil Nadu was increasingly becoming uncivilised and described Nagendran's remarks about Vijay's mother as unfortunate and unacceptable. "It is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarize the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated. Following Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, it is extremely regrettable that Mr. Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, has now crossed the boundaries of political decency by making remarks about the mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. Vijay. ," Annamalai said.

Annamalai said political leaders could criticise each other's policies, ideologies and governance, but targeting a leader's family members, particularly his mother, could not be justified. "Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist. Policies can be critiqued. The functioning of the government can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that insults someone's family members, especially their mother, is utterly unacceptable in any way," he added.

'Outdated Form of Politics'

The former BJP state chief said political leaders had a responsibility for their words and actions and that such remarks represented an outdated form of politics. He also said political leaders should set an example for the younger generation and maintained that language targeting family members had no place in contemporary political discourse. "Such low-quality remarks represent a politics that became obsolete thirty or forty years ago. The young people of today's Tamil Nadu and our growing children must not be taught this kind of third-rate politics, " Annamalai stated.

Nagendran's remarks, made at the BJP state headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai, triggered criticism from the TVK and subsequently drew a public response from Annamalai. The remarks drew criticism from the TVK, which accused the BJP state president of crossing the limits of political discourse and demanded that he maintain the dignity attached to his position. (ANI)