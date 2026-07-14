Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Nitin Gadkari and CM Yogi Adityanath, attended the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway inauguration. He thanked Gadkari for expediting infra projects and praised CM Yogi for UP's development and law and order.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday attended the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

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Rajnath Singh Lauds Infrastructure Push in UP

Addressing a programme organised in Lucknow on the occasion of the inauguration, Rajnath Singh thanked Nitin Gadkari for expediting the approval process for infrastructure projects in the state and said there had been a long-standing demand for a highway connecting Kanpur and Lucknow. "There had long been a demand for the construction of a highway connecting Kanpur and Lucknow. I extend my gratitude to the Nitin Gadkari ji, who did not delay in sanctioning this highway. We sought permission for an elevated road connecting Lucknow Airport to the Outer Ring Road, and he granted immediate approval for it. We requested the construction of an elevated road above Shaheed Path, and he has approved the plan to run a metro line over that elevated road as well," Rajnath Singh said.

Highlighting upcoming infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, the Defence Minister said that permission has been granted to widen the Lucknow-Sitapur road to six lanes, and work on this project is set to begin soon. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji is discussed not only within Uttar Pradesh but also beyond its borders. Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation is being praised across the entire country today. He grants immediate approval for projects aimed at the development of Lucknow."

Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway: A Boon for Connectivity

Rajnath Singh also shared details about the newly inaugurated expressway in a post on the social media platform X, congratulating the people of Uttar Pradesh on the completion of the project. "Today, the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur 6-lane Expressway and the Lucknow-Hardoi 4-lane Expressway, both constructed by NHAI, has taken place. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state, especially the people of Lucknow, on the inauguration of these projects," Rajnath Singh said in his post.

He further highlighted the connectivity and economic significance of the expressway. "Constructed at a cost of approximately 4200 crore rupees, this 63-kilometre-long, 6-lane-wide road connects the three districts of Lucknow, Kanpur, and Unnao into a single thread. With the completion of this expressway, people will be able to travel in less time with comfort and safety."

Boosting Economic and Defence Corridors

"Lucknow and Kanpur are both major cities, historical cities. On one hand, Lucknow is a symbol of our cultural and administrative strength, while on the other hand, Kanpur is a major hub of our industrial and economic potential. Lucknow and Kanpur are also important nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Through this expressway, the light of development will reach even small towns and villages. I can confidently say that this expressway will prove to be a boon for the present and future generations," the Defence Minister added.

The 63-km-long six-lane expressway, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will significantly improve the connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur and reduce travel time. (ANI)