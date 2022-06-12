Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah

    A senior police officer said that the BJP leader was detained as a precautionary measure, as his visit could have caused a law and order issue.

    West Bengal cops stop LoP Suvendu Adhikari from visiting violence-hit Howrah
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    The Opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress are headed for yet another tussle after the West Bengal Police blocked Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from visiting parts of the violence-hit Howrah district where prohibitory orders have been imposed. The Nandigram MLA has said that he would move the court if he is stopped by the police.

    Suvendu and his security entourage were stopped by a police team at Radharani More in Tamluk. A senior police officer said that the BJP leader was detained as a precautionary measure, as his visit could have caused a law and order issue.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power projects

    Earlier in the day, the BJP is crying foul after a letter from the officer-in-charge of Kanthi Police Station at Suvendu's hometown in Purba Medinipur district asked him to cancel his visit. The letter cited concerns over his security if he were to visit parts of Howrah where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed.

    However, the Leader of the Opposition was adamant. Suvendu said he would visit the party offices in Howrah district that were ransacked, without violating the prohibitory orders.

    "I will move the court on Monday if the police stops me. How can the Leader of the Opposition be stopped from visiting a troubled area," Adhikari asked before leaving for Howrah.

    The row over Suvendu's visit comes a day after state BJP unit chief Sukanta Majumdar was detained while heading towards Howrah district. He was released later.

    Several parts of Howrah district, including Uluberia, Panchla and Domjur, had witnessed protests on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

    Mobs resorted to stone-pelting, set ablaze police vehicles and damaged public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district. Violent protests were also reported on Saturday in Panchla. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped till June 15 and internet services have been suspended in the entire district till June 13.

    BJP's West Bengal co-in charge Amit Malviya took to Twitter to post that after detaining BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was now ensuring that LoP Suvendu Adhikari is not able to visit Howrah. 

    Mamata's entire focus is on the opposition, not on rampaging 'Dudhel Gais' (milch cows), as she calls them, he said.

    Responding to the BJP's charges, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed that Adhikari wanted to visit Howrah with the intention of stoking trouble.

    "Why does he want to visit areas where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed? He is going there to create trouble. The BJP wants to destroy the peace in the state," he said.

    Image: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why don't you just kill me Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim citing Gotabaya about PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices - adt

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee new decision; here's why

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee's new move; here's why

    UP govt bulldozer alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed house

    Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, probable, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Strawberry Moon: Know details of what, when, and where to watch the Supermoon - adt

    Strawberry Moon: Know details of what, when, and where to watch the Supermoon

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar world wrestling entertainment?-ayh

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar?

    Who is Shreya Dhanwanthary, why is she trending? Check out her 7 viral bikini pictures RBA

    Who is Shreya Dhanwanthary, why is she trending? Check out her 7 viral bikini pictures

    BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply - adt

    BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon