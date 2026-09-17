BJP's Samik Bhattacharya has appointed Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Gouri Shankar Ghosh as in-charges for the upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections. Polling is set for October 6, with BJP's Hasirani Rath contesting from Nandigram.

BJP Appoints In-charges for WB Bypolls

BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya has appointed BJP MP and state general secretary Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and state minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh as in-charges for the upcoming by-elections in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Election Schedule and Background

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. Polling will be conducted on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11.

Key Candidates in Fray

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, Hasirani Rath, said she was confident of a landslide victory in the upcoming by-election. "My name has been announced from Nandigram. I am grateful to the party. The way Nandigram organisation and leadership have been supporting me till now and will continue to do so in the future, we hope that we will be able to reach our target of one lakh ten thousand votes in Nandigram, which we hope will be achieved by the Chief Minister," Rath said.

Hasirani Rath will contest the high-profile Nandigram Assembly seat, while Sakharav Sarkar will contest from the Rejinagar constituency. Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the deceased personal assistant of Chief Minister Adhikari, filed her nomination papers from the Nandigram Assembly seat a day earlier.

The Congress has also announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections. Mohd Abdullahil Kafi will contest from constituency number 70, Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while Milan Pradhan has been named the Congress candidate from constituency number 210, Nandigram.