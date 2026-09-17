Karnataka weather update for September 17: The southwest monsoon remains active, with rain, thunderstorms and 30–40 kmph winds expected in 13 yellow-alert districts, including Bengaluru.

Another spell of wet weather is expected in Karnataka on Thursday, September 17, as southwest monsoon will continue to be active in the state. Some areas of South Interior Karnataka are likely to have rains along with thunder and lightning while Bengaluru may also witness rains during the latter part of the day.

Yellow Alert Issued in 13 Districts

A yellow alert has been issued in 13 districts. They include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara.

In some areas of these districts, light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph may occur.

Rainfall Expected During Evening Time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is expected to have cloudy skies while there may be chances of light to moderate rains or thundershowers during the evening or night time. There may be strong winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph along with the rainfall.

According to the latest prediction, the regions of coastal and North Interior Karnataka are likely to witness comparatively dry weather.

Intense Rainfall Puts Additional Pressure on Weather Conditions

Certain areas in Bengaluru and neighboring regions have seen heavy rainfall. The report mentions that certain places in Ramanagara and Mandya saw rainfall exceeding 100 mm, emphasizing the heavy rainfall seen recently in certain parts of southern Karnataka.

The people living in these regions must be aware of weather forecasts, especially when traveling during thunderstorms or windy conditions.