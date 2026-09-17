Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may see rain, thunderstorms and lightning on September 17. Winds could reach 30–40 kmph, while Hyderabad may record 33°C maximum and 24°C minimum temperatures.

Weather forecast for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh indicates that the weather conditions will not improve on Thursday, September 17, and rain, thunderstorms, and lightning can be witnessed in some places. As per the latest warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of thunderstorms in Telangana, whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, strong surface winds along with rains are expected.

Rainfall Warning in Telangana: Yellow Warning Throughout Telangana

There are high chances of moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana. The IMD forecast also suggests strong gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph in some places where the thunderstorms are active.

Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are some of the districts where weather alerts are active. The IMD also warns about the thunderstorms and lightning activities in Telangana on September 17.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies with Possibility of Showers

The weather of Hyderabad is likely to remain partly cloudy, with a probability of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers. The highest temperature might hover around 33°C, and the lowest temperature will remain near 24°C.

Weather Forecast For Andhra Pradesh

Some areas in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will also experience thunderstorm, lightning and high surface winds. The IMD has issued warnings for both regions on September 17.

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati cities can receive light to moderate rain. The temperature in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be 30°C to 33°C.