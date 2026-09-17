Global experts at the 'AI for Democracy' summit in Haridwar discussed the ethical use of AI in governance. The summit stressed AI's role in expanding human capabilities and ensuring equitable distribution of technological dividends for all.

Underscoring the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping public administration, global experts, academics, and policymakers gathered at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV) for an international summit titled "AI for Democracy – Reimagining Governance in the Age of Intelligence." The summit focused on the opportunities, challenges, and the imperative for ethical and responsible use of AI in strengthening democratic systems, citizen participation, and digital trust. On the sidelines of the deliberations, an AI-based magazine along with several books was also formally released.

AI to Expand Human Capabilities

Presiding over the summit, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, highlighted that India’s civilisational ethos has always tethered technological advancement to human welfare. "AI should not be seen as a replacement for human intelligence, but as a means of expanding human capabilities," Dr. Pandya said, emphasising that Artificial Intelligence rooted in core human values has the potential to make democratic governance more sensitive, inclusive, and citizen-centric.

Ensuring Equitable Technological Dividends

Dex Hunter-Torricke, Founder and President of the London-based think tank Centre for Tomorrow, stressed that technological dividends must be equitably distributed across all strata of society. He noted that technological advancement must be accompanied by proactive solutions to emerging socio-economic challenges, urging governments, tech industries, and civil society to collaborate closely to ensure equal opportunity and inclusive development in an AI-driven era.

Deliberations on Emerging Technologies

During the sessions, delegates deliberated on various dimensions of emerging technologies, including their impact on democratic institutions, public policy, and institutional transparency. The event also featured the felicitation of winners of thematic competitions organised under the banner of "AI for Democracy."

Prominent Dignitaries in Attendance

The international conference witnessed the participation of several prominent national and global dignitaries, including Professor Ibrahim Salama, Dean at The British University in Egypt; Harry Fisher, Head of Tech Policy at the British High Commission in New Delhi; Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University; Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik; and Manu Gaud, among others. (ANI)