Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar extended birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Both leaders praised his leadership, dedication, and contributions to India's progress, self-reliance and global identity.

Om Birla Hails PM's Leadership

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. In a post on X, Birla hailed PM Modi's leadership and contribution to the nation's progress. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and boundless best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," he wrote.The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the country was carving out a new global identity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "Under your leadership, India is today confidently carving out a new identity on the global stage. The nation is continuously setting new benchmarks in the direction of development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare," Birla added.

He further said that PM Modi's public life had made a significant contribution to democratic values and the upliftment of weaker sections of society. "Your public life of more than 25 years has proven to be extraordinarily fruitful in nurturing democratic values and for the upliftment of the country's weak and deprived sections," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Birla added that Modi's dedication continued to inspire citizens working towards the vision of a developed India. He stated, "Your dedicated and industrious life, committed to the nation's progress, inspires crores of fellow citizens to relentlessly work towards the vision of a developed India."

He concluded his message with a prayer for the Prime Minister's health and continued service to the nation. "I pray to God that He grants you excellent health, long life, and the unwavering strength to continue serving the nation," Birla said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Extends Greetings

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi in a post on X, describing him as a leader committed to the service of the nation. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and boundless congratulations to the world's most popular leader, India's illustrious and karma yogi Prime Minister, the honorable Shri narendramodi ji, on this sacred occasion of his birth anniversary," he said.

Majumdar further highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on self-reliance, development and good governance. "With nation service as the very purpose of life, under the visionary and decisive leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister ji, who strides ceaselessly on the path of action, India is today scripting a new saga of self-reliance, development, and good governance. His tireless dedication, unwavering resolve, and steadfast commitment to the nation's welfare have infused India's journey of progress with new direction, new momentum, and new heights. May India, carrying along the hopes, aspirations, and resolve of crores of its citizens in this journey to realize the grand vision of 'Developed India,' continue to advance as a continuously empowered, prosperous, and self-reliant nation—this is the auspicious wish," he said.

"I pray to God for the esteemed Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji's excellent health, long life, illustrious existence, and continued service to the nation," he added.

Wishes Pour In

The birthday greetings came as political leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other dignitaries extended wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 76th birthday, highlighting his leadership and the government's development and public welfare agenda. (ANI)

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