The Delhi Police has solved a Rs 1.5 crore armed robbery, arresting five accused and recovering approximately Rs 1 crore. The incident took place on September 7, 2026, near the Geeta Colony flyover on the Outer Ring Road.

The Delhi Police has solved an armed robbery case involving around Rs 1.5 crore in cash with the arrest of five accused and recovery of approximately Rs 1 crore of the looted money.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of September 7, 2026, at around 7:30 pm near the Geeta Colony flyover on the Outer Ring Road. The complainant, along with an associate, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Chandni Chowk towards Safdarjung Enclave while carrying a bag containing around Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

When the auto-rickshaw reached near the Geeta Colony flyover, three bike-borne men allegedly intercepted it. One of the accused allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened the complainant and his associate before fleeing with the cash-filled bag. The three accused then escaped towards ITO on a motorcycle.

During the investigation, the complainant told police that he worked as a payment collector/delivery boy in Chandni Chowk and that the stolen cash belonged to his employer. A case was registered at Daryaganj police station dated September 8, 2026, under relevant sections of law. Police teams examined CCTV footage and developed information through local sources to identify the suspects.

Habitual Robber Arrested in Separate Case

Following the investigation, five accused were arrested, and around Rs 1 crore of the looted cash was recovered from their possession. Police are questioning the accused and conducting further investigation to recover the remaining amount and ascertain their respective roles and other aspects of the case.

Earlier, in a separate case on September 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 42-year-old alleged habitual robber who was wanted in connection with a Rs 50 lakh gunpoint robbery in northeast Delhi and had been absconding for nearly 11 years after jumping parole in a murder case, officials said. The accused, identified as Sharafat Ali alias Mama, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, was apprehended by a team of the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch from the DND Flyover area, police said. According to police, Ali was granted parole by the Delhi High Court on October 1 on medical grounds, but failed to surrender after the expiry of his parole and subsequently remained absconding. He was also declared a Proclaimed Offender in two cases registered at Khajuri Khas and Civil Lines police stations, officials said. (ANI)