West Bengal's border districts face a demographic shift due to decades of migration from Bangladesh, porous borders and political complicity. Economic dominance and population growth among Muslims are altering local life, triggering tensions.

West Bengal has witnessed a quiet but steady demographic transformation since Partition in 1947. Census data shows that Hindus accounted for 78.45% of the population in 1951, while Muslims were 19.85%. By 2011, Hindus declined to 70.54% and Muslims rose to 27.01%, totaling over 24.6 million Muslims in a population of 91 million. Projections for 2025 suggest Muslims could reach 30-35%, driven by higher fertility rates and continued illegal migration. Border districts such as Murshidabad (66.27% Muslim), Malda (51.27% Muslim), and North 24 Parganas (average 26%, pockets over 60%) reflect this trend. Local Hindus report economic, cultural, and political pressures as their communities face shrinking influence.

Porous borders and early migration

The 4,096-km Indo-Bangladesh border, often unfenced and riverine, has long allowed crossings. Migration intensified from the mid-1950s due to economic and communal pressures in East Pakistan. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, millions crossed into West Bengal. While Hindu refugees sought formal asylum, many Muslims integrated quietly, aided by shared language and family networks. By the 1980s, trafficking became organized, with agents charging thousands of rupees per migrant and coordinating safe houses, bribes, and local political support. Cases like Abdul Majed and Risaldar Moslehuddin illustrate long-term undetected settlement despite criminal backgrounds.

Economic entrenchment and cultural impact

Migrants quickly established economic footholds, dominating fisheries, street vending, and small businesses in border districts. Locals, particularly Hindus, often lost land and livelihoods. In Sandeshkhali, Rohingyas gained employment and influence, facilitated by political leaders. Kaliganj saw Muslims rise from 45.3% in 1971 to over 61% in 2025, affecting festivals and cultural practices. Former police officer Soumitra Pramanik observed growing radicalization in some madrassas and external preaching, with youth adopting conservative practices, creating tensions within communities.

Political complicity and forged documents

Infiltration was aided by fake IDs and documents, often produced with state support. ED raids in 2019 revealed large-scale forgery, cash, and trafficking networks. Cases like Palash Adhikari highlight falsified identities enabled by local panchayats. Political patronage under Congress, Left Front, and TMC allowed migrants to settle and gain voting influence. Statements by TMC leaders and politicians, including Firhad Hakim, have fueled controversy. Intelligence agencies cite lack of enforcement and political shielding as obstacles to monitoring demographic changes, impacting sovereignty and local politics.

Criminal networks and human trafficking

Reports reveal extensive trafficking operations generating billions annually. Migrants paid entry fees ranging from Rs 7,000-10,000, with women charged Rs 1-5 lakh, and at least 200 cases per year were reported. The networks extend beyond Bengal, impacting neighboring states like Odisha, where Bangladeshi-origin laborers now comprise 9% of Sambalpur’s population. The trafficking rings also link to radical elements, raising concerns over demographic and social engineering. Enforcement efforts are sporadic due to local political protection, allowing these operations to persist.

Radicalisation and cultural erosion

In addition to economic dominance, local communities have seen changes in cultural practices. Festivals and rituals have been curtailed in areas with high Muslim populations. Madrassas and preachers reportedly promote conservative practices, and youth adopt burqas and stricter religious observances. These cultural changes coincide with the rising political influence of migrant communities, fueling tensions with Hindu locals and shaping electoral dynamics.

The combination of migration, economic control, trafficking networks, and political support has reshaped Bengal’s border districts. Hindus face displacement, while the state contends with radicalization, social tensions, and electoral consequences. The demographic shift has far-reaching effects on culture, economy, and politics, highlighting the ongoing challenge of managing borders and preserving social balance.