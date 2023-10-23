Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal BJP claims TMC-backed promoter handed 4 acres of farmland illegally

    Suvendu Adhikari contends that the land -- spanning over 20 bighas (approximately 4 acres) -- that was occupied by local families engaged in fish farming for decades has been transferred to influential promoters with ties to a TMC councillor and minister.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has made fresh allegations of corruption against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). This time, the BJP claims that a four-acre piece of land in Kasba, under KMC Ward No. 66 and Tiljala Police Station area, has been unlawfully transferred to influential promoters connected with a TMC councillor and minister.

    Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, voiced his concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He accused the TMC of pursuing a corrupt agenda amidst the festive celebrations of Durga Puja and Navaratri. The disputed land, spanning over 20 bighas (approximately 4 acres), was predominantly categorized as 'Shali' and 'Jala Bhumi.' It had been occupied by local families engaged in fish farming for decades. Recently, these families were allegedly forcibly evicted from the land, which is located behind the TMC Party Office, Adhikari alleged

    Adhikari contends that the land has been transferred to influential promoters with ties to a TMC councillor and minister. He emphasized that construction on 'Shali' land, classified as farmland, is not permitted without conversion to 'bastu land.' Similarly, 'Jala Bhumi,' categorized as a water body, cannot be converted at all. The conversion of 'Shali' land not only violates environmental regulations but could also result in an environmental disaster, he said, adding that unchecked construction on the land can hinder groundwater recharge and cause the wastage of rainwater since concrete surfaces do not allow rainwater to permeate the soil.

    The BJP's Kasba unit leader reportedly filed a complaint with the Tiljala Police Station regarding the land dispute, but no actions have been taken to address the issue at this point.

    The response from the TMC regarding these allegations is eagerly awaited as the political tussle over land and corruption charges continues in West Bengal.

