    'We're satisfied': CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    Earlier, the Supreme Court held the Maharashtra governor was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned.

    'We're satisfied': CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis
    First Published May 11, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (May 11) addressed the media after the big Supreme Court relief and welcomed the verdict which refused to give relief to former CM Uddhav Thackeray as it observed that he did not face a Floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

    Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's verdict in last year's Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra.

    'Current govt is illegal': Sanjay Raut after SC's verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    Fadnavis told reporters, "I express my complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision. Those who were speculating that this government will collapse today have been silenced (by the verdict)."

    The senior BJP leader added, I will comment on the decision in detail along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

    Earlier, the Supreme Court held the Maharashtra governor was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned.

    A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was "illegal". 

    Supreme Court pulls up Maharashtra governor over floor test order in Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena row

    It, however, said since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
