Stretching an astonishing 1,000 kilometres, a rare straight rain band—powered by an atypical western disturbance—is sweeping across the region, triggering intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and powerful gusts.

An unusually structured weather system has triggered chaos and relief in equal measure across North India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Stretching an astonishing 1,000 kilometres, a rare straight rain band—powered by an atypical western disturbance—is sweeping across the region, triggering intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and powerful gusts.

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Rare straight trough intensifies storm fury

This western disturbance has formed a strikingly linear low-pressure trough instead of the usual curved pattern. Extending from Afghanistan through Pakistan deep into India, this rare alignment is significantly amplifying the system’s strength. The relentless downpours, crackling lightning, and fierce winds already battering several parts of northern India.

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Sudden relief after scorching March heat

Just days ago, North India was reeling under an unseasonal heatwave, with Delhi’s temperature soaring close to 37°C, creating a May-like atmosphere. The arrival of this system has brought swift and much-needed respite, dragging temperatures down by 3–7°C as cool rains and breezy conditions sweep across the region.

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IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall and storms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even hailstorms across northwest India until March 20. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, stay updated with official advisories, and brace for strong winds as this moisture-laden system signals evolving weather patterns.

Erratic weather to persist

Weather experts warn that instability is far from over. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected to continue until March 20, with the possibility of heavier snowfall in upper reaches of the Chenab Valley and south Kashmir. A brief dry spell is likely between March 21 and 24, though intermittent rain and snow may return on March 23.

Further ahead, light snowfall is expected in higher altitudes between March 26 and 28, followed by another active spell from March 29 to 31, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h, and isolated hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to resume agricultural activities after March 21, once conditions stabilise.

Pakistan sees widespread destruction due to storm

At least 21 people were killed in Karachi on Wednesday after strong winds and rain caused walls, several roofs, and trees to collapse in different parts of the city, police and rescue officials said.

The country's meteorological department added that the strong winds accompanied the rainfall, with speeds reaching up to 97 kilometres per hour in some areas, warning of unstable weather conditions.

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