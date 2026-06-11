YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the DSC exam scam, alleging large-scale irregularities. He claims CM Chandrababu Naidu's government is laden with corruption and that exam posts were for sale.

Reiterating the demand for a CBI probe into the large-scale irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam and recruitment, Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the issue would be highlighted in the June 12 'Vennupotuku Rendellu' protest rallies.

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According to an official statement released by the YSRCP State Office, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a blow-by-blow account of how the scam took shape from setting the question paper to the recruitment and alleged that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance is laden with leaks and corruption since 1995.

Details of the Alleged Scam

"Lakhs of aspirants have worked hard for the 16,000 posts, and the process is filled with irregularities, and videos have come to the fore that the posts were for sale," Reddy said, according to the statement. The statement mentioned that the flaw began with Chandrababu Naidu's government sidelining the DSC Convener and entrusting both question paper preparation and examination management to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director, concentrating key responsibilities in a single authority and allegedly undermining transparency in the recruitment process.

Question Paper Leak Allegations

"After an issue with one of its employees came out in the open, his data was erased, and he did not get a job. He moved the Court, and incoherent answers were given. Did the leak stop there, or how far did it go and how many had access to the question paper and how much money has changed hands, will come out only if a third-party agency investigates the issue," he said, adding that the merit list was not displayed at the district level, which is the norm, but was centralised in the name of online procedure.

Irregularities in Sports Quota

The statement further stated that, making a big mockery of the DSC, the Chandrababu Government has issued Government Orders (GOs) stating that under the sports quota, candidates need not write the qualifying exam and only participation is enough for the job, opening the gates to accommodate their favoured people. The participation certificates were further given by TDP MLAs and MPs certifying that they participated in College, university, and district-level competitions and secured jobs. On the other hand, genuine candidates and National Games gold medalists who were called for the interview did not get the job. In all, 270 persons got jobs in the sports quota without writing the qualifying exam, he said in the statement.

"Once the recruitment process was completed and the money changed hands, the gates were closed by issuing GOs, reverting the earlier orders that candidates need not write the qualifying exam for the Sports quota. This is the magnitude of the scam," he said.

YSRCP vs. TDP Recruitment Record

While Chandrababu's governance is always found wanting when it comes to the conduct of exams, YSRCP has the distinction of flawless recruitment of 1.30 lakh staff in a record time of four months from notification to issuance of job letters, the statement added.

CBI Probe Demand Reiterated

"Chandrababu is the accused in this case along with his son Lokesh, who is the Education Minister, and if he sits in judgement, there would be no justice, which is the reason why we are demanding a CBI inquiry. His failure in fulfilling the poll promises will be highlighted in the June 12 protest rally, and the DSC issue will also be included in it prominently," he added. In a soft reference to the online sensation of Cockroach Party, which was lapped up by the youth, he said the youth would take up such an approach if they are hurt, and we could be part of it, as per the statement released. (ANI)