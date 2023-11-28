Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Weather Update: Kerala to experience heavy rainfall with thunder for next 5 days

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in the state for the next 5 days as low-pressure forms over the Bay of Bengal

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning in the state for the next 5 days as low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal. An upper depression has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca. It is moving in a west-northwest direction and is likely to strengthen as a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 29.

    The extreme low pressure moving in the northwest direction will intensify and may become a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours. The IMD has warned fishermen to stay alert and avoid fishing in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

    28-11-2023:
    The South Andaman Sea, adjoining North Andaman Sea, and South East Bay of Bengal are anticipated to experience strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 45 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 55 mph. The weather conditions are expected to be adverse during this period.

    29-11-2023:
    A continued chance of strong winds and bad weather is forecasted over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining North Andaman Sea, and South East Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds are expected to range from 40 to 45 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 55 kmph. Additionally, strong winds with gusts of 45 to 55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are likely over the South East Bay of Bengal.

    30-11-2023:
    The forecast indicates a likelihood of strong winds and adverse weather conditions over the South East Bay of Bengal, the adjoining South West Bay of Bengal, and the adjoining Central Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds are projected to be in the range of 40 to 45 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 55 kmph. Gusts of 50 to 60 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 70 kmph, are expected over the mentioned areas.

    01-12-2023:
    Chance of strong winds and bad weather over the South East Bay of Bengal adjoining the South West Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Central Bay of Bengal with a speed of 45 to 55 mph and on a few occasions up to 65 kmph. Strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 kmph, and occasional gusts up to 70 kmph, are likely. Particularly, the South West Bay of Bengal, adjoining South East Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Central West Bay of Bengal may experience gusty winds and adverse weather conditions with speeds of 70 to 80 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 90 kmph. 

    Residents and seafarers in these areas are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
