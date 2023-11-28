Kerala News LIVE: Abigail kidnapping case: Grandmother reveals gang's earlier attempt to abduct her

11:01 AM: Child Rights Commission chairman responds over Abigail kidnapping case

KV Manoj Kumar, the Chairman of the Child Rights Commission, has responded to Asianet News, expressing his deep concern over the abduction of 6-year-old Abigail in Kollam Ayoor. In an interview, he mentioned that he visited the child's home in Pooyapally earlier in the day and is anxiously awaiting positive developments in the case.

10:48 AM: Abigail Kidnapping Case: Attempt to abduct another child in Kollam

A six-year-old girl named Abigail Sara has been missing for 16 hours in Kollam. At the same time, another kidnapping attempt took place just ten km away from Ayoor. The complaint alleges that an unidentified group targeted the residence of soldier Biju yesterday and tried to kidnap their two-and-half-year-old son

10:13 AM: Abigail Kidnapping Case: 3 people who were taken in custody may be released soon

The three persons who were detained on the basis of suspicion in the case of the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Kollam may be released. The police informed that the owner of the car washing center in Sreekanteswaram, Thiruvananthapuram may be released. They were taken into custody on the basis of suspicion related to the car in which the child was kidnapped. The ward councilor responded to the media that bundles of notes were seized from the car washing center.

Abigail kidnapping case: Grandmother reveals gang's earlier attempt to abduct her

The girl's grandmother said that there was an attempt to kidnap her a few days ago. She said that the children told her that a car had been parked near the house and two people were watching carefully from car. However, the grandmother did not take it seriously.

9:38 PM: Zhenhua 24 reaches Vizhinjam seaport without any interruptions

The third ship, Zhenhua 24 arrived at Vizhinjam International Port from China with a crane without any interruptions. The ship left China with six-yard cranes on November 10.

9:15 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall will likely lash in Kerala for the next 5 days as cyclonic pressure has formed over the South Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca

8:41 AM: Police, locals conducts massive search in forest and desert areas

The police and locals have conducted massive searches in the desert and forest areas in many parts of Kerala. Strict checking is carrying on Kerala

8:34 AM: Registration number of the white car used for kidnapping is fake, says IG

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped by a group of people while going to tuition in Kollam. Abigail Sara Reji, the daughter of Reji, a native of Ayoor is missing. The South Region IG Spurgeon Kumar has said that the whereabouts of the girl have yet to be confirmed.

8:17 AM: 3 people in police custody over Kollam child missing case

There are indications that 3 people have been detained on the basis of suspicion by Thiruvananthapuram police. The police conducted an inspection at the car washing center in Sreekandeswaram

8:04 AM: Police releases picture of suspect in Kollam child missing case

The police have released a photograph of a suspect in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from Ayoor. The police prepared the sketch on the basis of the statement of the shop owner in Paripally. The shop owner and a local man had given a statement to the police that the faces of the woman and another man who were with the person in the picture were not clear.