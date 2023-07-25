Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; light rains lash parts of Delhi

    IMD has issued a red and orange alert in seven states across the county, while light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi and NCR in the early hours of Tuesday. It is expected that heavy rains will continue to lash Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 26.
     

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    In the early hours of Tuesday, light to moderate rains lashed sections of Delhi, Noida, and other NCR areas as the unpredictability of the weather in the northern region of India continued, and the IMD had issued a red and orange alert in seven states nationwide. Tuesday morning, East Delhi, sections of Noida, and other surrounding NCR cities all got mild to moderate rain. According to meteorological sources, Delhi NCR might get moderate rain throughout the day.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and an orange alert in as many as seven states across the nation, including Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, as torrential rains continue to pummelled many states during the severe monsoon season.

    Up to July 26, it's anticipated that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will see heavy rainfall. Mumbai, Pune, and numerous other Maharashtra cities are also anticipated to experience the same weather.

    A number of states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall until July 26. On July 25 and 26, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are predicted to have isolated, extremely heavy downpours.

    IMD reports that a rainfall notice has been issued for seven states warning of impending hazardous weather conditions. While Maharashtra and Gujarat have received a red alert, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, and Kerala have received an orange alert.

    Several southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, are further anticipated to get light to moderate rainfall this week. For the next two days, there will likely be a lot of rain across northeast India, including regions of Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland.

