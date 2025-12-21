PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the NDA's landslide victory in the Zila Parishad and Gram Parishad elections, terming it a win for the politics of good governance.

PM Modi Hails 'Politics of Good Governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked citizens of Arunachal Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the Zila Parishad Member and Gram Parishad Member elections. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Arunachal Pradesh people for their "affection", terming the victory as a result of "unwavering support for the politics of good governance." "The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance! I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP. This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state's transformation. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people," PM Modi said.

Union Minister Credits Leadership for Decisive Victory

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the BJP's decisive victory in the local body polls, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the result. "The landslide verdict in the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Elections reflects the trust of the people & the tireless dedication of our BJP karyakartas. I thank each one of you. With the Arunachal Pradesh Government led by CM Pema Khandu working in close coordination & under the inspiring guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we move forward with renewed commitment to build a strong, prosperous & Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju's 'X' post said.

CM Khandu Details Landslide Win

According to an X post by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive victory in the Zila Parishad Member elections, winning 238 of 245 seats, with the BJP alone claiming 170. Similarly, in the Gram Parishad Member elections, the NDA won 7,944 of 8,161 seats, with the BJP accounting for 6,085.

"Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their overwhelming support and faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. My heartfelt thanks to our dedicated party karyakartas at every level for their tireless efforts and commitment, which made this historic victory possible. Together, under the leadership of the Party and the inspiring guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue to work with renewed resolve for a stronger, prosperous and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh," Arunachal CM Pema Khandu posted on X. (ANI)