Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday underlined the vital role of meditation in fostering inner peace, emotional balance and social harmony, asserting that true national development must include spiritual and emotional well-being alongside economic progress.

Addressing the World Meditation Day celebrations at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, the Vice-President described meditation as a universal practice that transcends cultural, religious and geographical boundaries. He said meditation offers mental clarity, emotional stability and inner transformation, making it increasingly relevant in today's fast-paced and stressful world.

Meditation's Global Recognition

Recalling India's role in co-sponsoring the United Nations General Assembly resolution that declared December 21 as World Meditation Day, Radhakrishnan said the global observance reflects growing international recognition of meditation's power to promote mental well-being and spiritual growth. He added that India's ancient traditions of meditation, yoga and spiritual inquiry continue to guide the world with enduring wisdom.

India's Ancient Spiritual Heritage

Highlighting India's civilisational heritage, the Vice-President noted that meditation in Bharat has long been regarded as a science of the mind and spirit, nurtured by sages and seers. Referring to teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and the Tamil spiritual classic Thirumantiram, he said mastery over the mind through meditation leads to self-realisation, ethical living and inner harmony.

Meditation for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Radhakrishnan emphasised that meditation has an important role in the journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. He said development should not be measured solely by material progress but also by the emotional health and spiritual upliftment of citizens, which are essential for building a peaceful, resilient and compassionate society.

Fostering Mindfulness and Sustainability

Linking meditation with the vision of Mission LiFE, the Vice-President said the practice nurtures mindfulness, responsibility and harmony with nature, values critical for sustainable living. He appreciated Kanha Shanti Vanam for promoting holistic well-being while adopting environmentally responsible practices. He also lauded Heartfulness Meditation guide Daaji Kamlesh D. Patel for his contribution to spreading meditation globally and urged citizens to integrate meditation into daily life to inspire future generations.

Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, Telangana Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Daaji and thousands of participants attended the event. (ANI)