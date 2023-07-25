Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition stages overnight sit-in protest over Manipur issue, suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh

    Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress and AAP, staged a sit-in protest through the night on Parliament premises. They are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a statement on the Manipur crisis in the House.


     

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Opposition MPs from the newly-formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) sat in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Parliament premises throughout the night in protest against the disruption of the House proceedings for the past three days. The Opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a statement on the issue of Manipur violence in the House. A number of opposition party leaders have issued adjournment notices calling for a thorough debate of the issue.

    Leaders from Opposition parties, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC), held a demonstration throughout the night while holding signs that said "India for Manipur."

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session for "merely asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to address the Manipur violence issue in Parliament on Monday, according to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale. The Opposition MPs also staged a sit-in protest in "solidarity" with Singh.

    On July 20, the Opposition demanded that Prime Minister Modi address the Manipur problem in the House, setting off the turbulent start to the Monsoon Session. This occurred after a shocking video of two women being paraded in the Kangpokpi region of Manipur went viral and caused uproar across the country.

    The Opposition caused a commotion over the issue, repeatedly interrupting the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.  The government has said it is ready for a debate, insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on the issue. The Opposition, however, has insisted that a statement be made by PM Modi.

    In his first public remarks about the situation in Manipur prior to the Monsoon session, Prime Minister Modi expressed his sorrow and rage at the video of two women being paraded in their pants. He promised that the offenders will face harsh punishment.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
