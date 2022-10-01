Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next three days; check details

    The Met office also announced the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon and said it continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India and decrease significantly thereafter. According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal which will result in an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy spells over East India from October 2.

    The IMD also said that widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells of rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Similar conditions are expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 4.

    Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells till October 4, and Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two to three days, the IMD said.

    The Met office also announced the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon and said it continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.

    Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 30- October 1; Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka on September 30, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Rayalaseema on September 30, 2022.

    Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 4. Over Jharkhand on 03rd and 4th; over Gangetic West Bengal during 02nd - 4th; over Odisha during 01st – 04th October, 2022.

    Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 30th, 01st, 03rd and 04th; Assam and Meghalaya on 02nd, 03rd and 04th.

