    Gujarat election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to begin 2-day visit today; to address public rallies

    On Friday, Kejriwal reportedly said that planning is going on to arrest Chadha since he was appointed as the party's co-incharge of political affairs in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat will hold Assembly elections by the end of this year.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday began his two-day visit to the poll-bound state. The Delhi CM will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's Rajya Sabha member and co-incharge for Gujarat Raghav Chadha during these two days.

    The AAP leaders are scheduled to jointly address four public meetings during their visit to the state.

    According to reports, Kejriwal and Mann will on Saturday address public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district. On the second day of their visit on October 2, they will address public meetings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town, AAP's Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

    "Sisodia and Chadha are also coming to Ahmedabad for some important meetings and rallies. Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers during his visit," Sorathiya said.

    The AAP leaders' visit comes amid the latest flashpoint between the Arvind Kejriwal's party and BJP over the recent arrest of AAP's communication in-charge of Gujarat Vijay Nair by the CBI.

    The AAP alleged that Nair's arrest is part of the BJP's "ongoing attempt" to crush the AAP and obstruct its campaign in poll-bound Gujarat.

    On Friday, Kejriwal reportedly said that planning is going on to arrest Chadha since he was appointed as the party's co-incharge of political affairs in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat will hold Assembly elections by the end of this year.

    Kejriwal, whose party is hoping to oust the BJP in Gujarat and is projecting itself as the ruling party's alternative, has visited the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah multiple times over the last few months and made several promises to various sections, if his party comes to power.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
